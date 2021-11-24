Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,526 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 353.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,458,000 after buying an additional 627,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 55.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 558,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,366,000 after buying an additional 199,065 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 854,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,177,000 after buying an additional 119,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after buying an additional 76,663 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

