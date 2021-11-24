Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 72,575 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.6% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 459,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 96,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 204.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 240,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 50.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLK opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

