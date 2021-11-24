Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $2,779,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,278 shares of company stock worth $20,236,307. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $130.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 450.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

