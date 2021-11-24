Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,583,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,149 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 687,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 153,940 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 562,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,764,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE:BGY opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.