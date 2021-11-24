Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 482.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 784.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $14.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.