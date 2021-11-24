Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.70 million-$120.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.50 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.780 EPS.

BAND stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,362. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $196.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99, a PEG ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.85.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324 in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bandwidth stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 204.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Bandwidth worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

