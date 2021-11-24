Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 236,596 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,268.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 648,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 601,245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 139,985 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.