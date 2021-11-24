Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 76,135 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.