Banano (BAN) Price Down 27.9% This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $20.30 million and approximately $315,196.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Banano has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day: Get Banano alerts: EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069243 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano's total supply is 1,918,971,616 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,014,361 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano's official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency's Github account can be viewed here According to CryptoCompare, "Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. " Banano Coin Trading It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

