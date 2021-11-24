Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 242.26 ($3.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 292.20. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 238.40 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

