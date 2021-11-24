Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 242.26 ($3.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 292.20. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 238.40 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.