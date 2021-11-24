Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) Plans GBX 0.35 Dividend

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 153.41 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £559.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 130.80 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.06 ($2.23).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

