B. Riley Weighs in on Matthews International Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Matthews International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

MATW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti began coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.73. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 1,075.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the second quarter worth $43,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

