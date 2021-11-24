AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

AZEK stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. 807,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,767. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.51. AZEK has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of AZEK by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AZEK by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

