Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $275.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.51. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.38 and a 12 month high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

