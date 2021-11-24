Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 126.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,746,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Shares of IEO stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.28.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

