Axel Capital Management LLC Sells 83,200 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Axel Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,200 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for about 3.0% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQM. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. 5,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,359. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

