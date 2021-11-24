AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Down 9.1%

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 24.15 and last traded at 24.15. Approximately 9,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,398,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.50.

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.