Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

