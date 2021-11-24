Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

KMB opened at $135.79 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

