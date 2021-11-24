Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,448,000.

BLV stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $113.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average is $103.13.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

