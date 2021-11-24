Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.630-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.65 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.030 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.91.

AVYA stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. 58,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Avaya has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 348.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

