Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $20.00. Avaya shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 17,283 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.