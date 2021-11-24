Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $59.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

ATHM stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33. Autohome has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

