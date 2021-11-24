Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Autodesk stock opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.69 and a 200 day moving average of $299.24. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $252.60 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.84.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

