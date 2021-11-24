Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.45 on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.