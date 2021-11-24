Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.70%.

NASDAQ JG opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.34. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JG. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aurora Mobile from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.07 price target for the company.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

