Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

AURA stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

