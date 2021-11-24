AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AudioEye were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. AudioEye, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $44.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.01.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

