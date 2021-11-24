Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.25.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.57. 15,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,515. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.43.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

