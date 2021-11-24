Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend payment by 28.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.