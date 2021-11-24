Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2.88 (LON:AJG)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AJG stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 276 ($3.61). 39,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock has a market cap of £115.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17.

About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

