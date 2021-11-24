Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2.88 (LON:AJG)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of AJG stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 276 ($3.61). 39,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock has a market cap of £115.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17.
About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund
