Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as high as C$1.34. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 4,458,186 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$684.57 million and a PE ratio of 41.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.89.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$271.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

