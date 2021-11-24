ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACO.X. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of ATCO from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.28.

TSE ACO.X opened at C$42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.82. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$35.68 and a twelve month high of C$46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.10 per share, with a total value of C$154,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,356,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,083,255,684.60.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

