AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,778.46 ($127.76).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,480 ($110.79) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £131.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,825.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,490.94. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

