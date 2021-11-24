Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Up 4%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.60. 11,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,309,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31.
Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
