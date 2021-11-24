Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Up 4%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.60. 11,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,309,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $179,793,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $17,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $15,338,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $14,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $10,105,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

