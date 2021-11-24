Asset Management Corp IL ADV Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Amundi purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $130,759,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $88,810,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after buying an additional 1,382,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.72. 72,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,599,237. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

