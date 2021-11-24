Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 140 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.03. 25,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

