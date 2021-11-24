Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $710,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $3,275,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $2,901,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.95. 57,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

