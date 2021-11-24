Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $110.48 and last traded at $110.48, with a volume of 256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ashland Global by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ashland Global by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 456,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

