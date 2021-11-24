Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $129.05 and last traded at $129.05. Approximately 13,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,000,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.19.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Get Asana alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,019.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,056,106. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.