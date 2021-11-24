Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

ARWR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.25. 1,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,274. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

