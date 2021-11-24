Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.25. 1,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $93.66.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.09.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

