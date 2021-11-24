Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. 3,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,274. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.09.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

