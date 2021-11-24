Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. 3,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,274. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40.
In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.09.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.
