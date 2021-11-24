Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.87

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 8990308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Arrival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,645,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 261.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,461 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 32.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,534,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 128.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,028,000 after acquiring an additional 625,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

