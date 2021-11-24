Arqma (ARQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $989.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $746,123.33 and approximately $989.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,171.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.42 or 0.07446796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.87 or 0.00368843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.62 or 0.01068055 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00084162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.85 or 0.00430020 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.95 or 0.00454689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,485,993 coins and its circulating supply is 11,441,449 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.