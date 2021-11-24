Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million.

ARLO opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $697.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 51,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.