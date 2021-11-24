Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Arlo Technologies worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,957 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 193,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,991,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 323,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE ARLO opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $697.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

