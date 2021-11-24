Aries Wealth Management Invests $211,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

