Aries Wealth Management Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Allstate by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

