argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $283.97

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $283.97, but opened at $273.56. argenx shares last traded at $273.13, with a volume of 1,599 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARGX. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.81.

Get argenx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.02 and a 200-day moving average of $304.32.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in argenx by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $3,100,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.